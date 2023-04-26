Expand / Collapse search
Mississippi River snowmelt brings intense flooding to Iowa, threatens Midwest

St. Louis, Memphis, Tennessee, and Baton Rouge, Loiusiana, are all at risk of flooding

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
A widespread severe weather threat with strong tornadoes is expected to impact 48 million people from the Midwest to the South.

Snowmelt from the Upper Midwest is traveling downstream the Mississippi River and threatening lower communities, according to FOX Weather.

The Mississippi River was recorded at a whopping 19 feet outside of Davenport, Iowa, on Wednesday. 

The major flood stage is 18 feet.

The National Weather Service predicts that the Mighty Mississippi could rise to 21 feet by Sunday. In 2019, a record-high of 22.7 feet was recorded.

Photos taken by FOX Weather show flooded streets and sidewalks in Davenport. Impacted community members are using sandbags and flood barriers to mitigate any damage.

Davenport flooding

Flood barriers seen in Davenport, Iowa, amid intense flooding from the Mississippi River. (Robert Ray/FOX Weather)

The snowmelt will travel through Iowa and Wisconsin to lower states.

"All these communities are preparing because of this snow melt that is coming down from Minnesota," FOX Weather correspondent Robert Ray explained.

Indeed, St. Paul and Minneapolis had an especially snowy winter, accumulating 90.3 inches of the white stuff. Duluth was the most-impacted city, accumulating 137.1 inches of snow according to Minnesota's Department of Natural Resources.

Flood barriers in Davenport

Impacted community members are using sandbags and flood barriers to mitigate any damage in Davenport, Iowa. (Robert Ray/FOX Weather)

The Twin Cities snowiest winter was 1983-84, with a whopping 98.6 inches of snow.

St. Louis, Memphis, Tennessee, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, are all expected to have increased risks of flooding, along with Vicksburg, Mississippi, and La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Mississippi River in Davenport

The Mississippi was recorded at a whopping 19 feet outside of Davenport, Iowa, which is expected to increase. (Robert Ray/FOX Weather)