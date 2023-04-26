Mississippi River snowmelt brings intense flooding to Iowa, threatens Midwest

Snowmelt from the Upper Midwest is traveling downstream the Mississippi River and threatening lower communities, according to FOX Weather.

The Mississippi River was recorded at a whopping 19 feet outside of Davenport, Iowa, on Wednesday.

The major flood stage is 18 feet.

The National Weather Service predicts that the Mighty Mississippi could rise to 21 feet by Sunday. In 2019, a record-high of 22.7 feet was recorded.

Photos taken by FOX Weather show flooded streets and sidewalks in Davenport. Impacted community members are using sandbags and flood barriers to mitigate any damage.

The snowmelt will travel through Iowa and Wisconsin to lower states.

"All these communities are preparing because of this snow melt that is coming down from Minnesota," FOX Weather correspondent Robert Ray explained.

Indeed, St. Paul and Minneapolis had an especially snowy winter, accumulating 90.3 inches of the white stuff. Duluth was the most-impacted city, accumulating 137.1 inches of snow according to Minnesota's Department of Natural Resources.

The Twin Cities snowiest winter was 1983-84, with a whopping 98.6 inches of snow.

St. Louis, Memphis, Tennessee, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, are all expected to have increased risks of flooding, along with Vicksburg, Mississippi, and La Crosse, Wisconsin.