West Virginia
Published

WVU system tuition costs to increase

West Virginia University tuition will increase by an average of more than 2.5%

Associated Press
The West Virginia University system will experience a tuition increase by an average of more than 2.5% for the coming fiscal year under a new $1.2 billion budget.

The WVU Board of Governors approved the budget, which includes a 2.62% or $120 increase per semester for resident students. Nonresident students will pay 2.88% more, or $372, per semester.

Housing rates will go up 3% except at WVU Tech in Beckley. Dining fees will rise by 4.5%, partly due to inflation, the university said in a news release after the board's approval Friday.

Employees will receive average increases of 4% to 5%, with the starting minimum hourly compensation raised to $13, said Rob Alsop, vice president for strategic initiatives. State funding accounts for $4.67 million of the $16.2 million needed for the salary increases, WVU said.

The university expects slight increases in grants and contracts but a decline in enrollment related to COVID-19 and won't receive federal or state funds related to COVID-19 inthe fiscal year, the school said.