West Virginia train derailment injures 3, rockslide causes fiery diesel fuel and oil spill

A train derailment in West Virginia on Wednesday morning left three people injured and caused a fire after diesel fuel and oil spilled out onto the ground.

CSX said in a statement that four locomotives and 22 empty train cars derailed in Summers County near the New River. The company said that the lead locomotive, carrying a conductor, engineer, and an engineer trainee, caught fire and the crew members suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The company also said that an unoccupied locomotive was left partially in the river after the derailment, adding that oil and diesel fuel spilled. Environmental containment measures were in place after the derailment.

"An unknown quantity of diesel fuel and oil spilled from the derailed locomotives and environmental measures will be deployed in the New River for containment," CSX said. "There were no hazardous materials being transported by this train. The incident posed no danger to the public."

The West Virginia Emergency Management Division said that CSX will be responsible for the cleanup.

"CSX owns twelve feet from the middle of the track to either side and will be responsible for cleanup. The company is sending a spill response unit that will coordinate with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) on mitigation and remediation efforts," the state agency said in a statement.

The agency said that no roads were closed and no homes were forced to be evacuated as a result of the derailment.

According to the statement, public water systems downstream were notified and are monitoring for any potential public health impacts.

