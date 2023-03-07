Norfolk Southern conductor dead after train collides with dump truck in Cleveland, Ohio, NTSB investigating

A Norfolk Southern employee died Tuesday morning when a train collided with a dump truck in Cleveland, Ohio, Fox News Digital confirmed, as the fatal crash is now under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which is sending officials to the scene.

Louis Shuster, a Norfolk Southern conductor, was fatally injured early Tuesday morning at the Cleveland-Cliffs Cleveland Works property in Cleveland, Ohio, a spokesperson for Norfolk Southern confirmed in an email. "At this time, officials are reporting that the conductor was struck by a dump truck as a Norfolk Southern train was moving through a crossing at the facility."

"Norfolk Southern has been in touch with the conductor’s family and will do all it can to support them and his colleagues. We are grieving the loss of a colleague today. Our hearts go out to his loved ones during this extremely difficult time," the statement said.

"The company is working with the Cleveland Police Department and Cleveland-Cliffs representatives to confirm the details and learn everything possible about the incident. Further, the company has been in contact with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, SMART-TD union leadership, and Cleveland-Cliffs leadership," Norfolk Southern added. "More information will be released in coordination with law enforcement as it becomes available."

The National Transportation Safety Board later tweeted, "NTSB investigating a Norfolk Southern employee fatality that occurred this morning in Cleveland, Ohio. NTSB investigators are traveling to the scene."

Cleveland police told WKYC that its accident investigation unit responded to 2615 W. 3rd Street "for a crash involving a vehicle striking a train with a fatality."

The collision reportedly occurred while a Norfolk Southern train was passing through a Cleveland-Cliffs Cleveland Works property around 1:19 a.m.

"As a result of the collision, a Norfolk Southern employee lost his life," a spokesperson for Cleveland-Cliffs, a flat-rolled steel producer and supplier of iron ore pellets, told WKYC. "The location is being controlled by Cleveland police and Norfolk Southern."

WOIO also reported Cleveland-Cliffs confirmed the death of the Norfolk Southern employee but did not provide an update on the condition of the dump truck operator.

Norfolk Southern announced plans on Monday to improve the use of detectors placed along railroad tracks to spot overheating bearings and other problems in response to the Feb. 3 fiery derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

In Pennsylvania, Gov. Josh Shapiro also announced Monday that Norfolk Southern has pledged several million dollars to cover the cost of the response and recovery in Pennsylvania after last month’s derailment.

The company previously announced more than $1 million for Ohio to replace fire equipment used in the response to the fiery wreck, plus $1 million for East Palestine and more than $1.2 million for evacuation costs for nearly 900 families and businesses.

On Saturday, 28 cars of a Norfolk Southern cargo train derailed near Springfield, Ohio -- between Dayton and Columbus -- and prompted a temporary shelter-in-place order, but officials said the derailment did not involve any hazardous materials. But the 212-car train also had cars containing liquid propane and ethanol that didn't derail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.