West Virginia

West Virginia state troopers fatally shoot armed federal fugitive

Burglary suspect Anthony Meyers was shot dead near rural Union, WV

An armed federal fugitive suspected of breaking into homes was fatally shot when he pointed a rifle at West Virginia state troopers who were attempting to arrest him, police said.

Troopers located Anthony Charles Meyers, 35, on Monday after getting a tip from the public, West Virginia State Police said in a statement. They found him in a wooded area near Union and as they attempted to approach, he pointed a rifle at them and they fatally shot him, the statement said.

Police described Meyers as a dangerous fugitive who was released from federal prison on July 28 and failed to report to his probation officer.

Morgantown, Beckley, Charleston crime

An armed federal fugitive has been fatally shot by West Virginia state troopers. (Fox News)

He was suspected of breaking into multiple homes recently in three counties in West Virginia and Virginia, typically stealing food, news outlets reported, citing police.

West Virginia police were investigating the break-ins when they encountered the suspect on Wednesday, but they were unable to take him into custody. Police later identified the suspect as Meyers and put out an alert for residents in the area to watch out for him, describing him as armed and dangerous.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the fatal shooting, police said.