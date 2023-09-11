Ohio murder suspect killed in hostage standoff at gas station in West Virginia after multistate manhunt

A man wanted in connection with the murder of his stepfather in Ohio was killed Saturday evening during a hostage standoff at a West Virginia gas station, according to authorities and a local report.

David Maynard, 54, was found at a Speedway in the West Virginia town of Ceredo, which borders the Ohio River, West Virginia State Police said in a news release.

A sergeant stopping at the gas station recognized Maynard, who was standing behind the counter.

Maynard, who police say was holding three hostages at the gas station, pointed his pistol at the sergeant, police said.

A State Police Special Response Team responded with local law enforcement and a negotiator, who police say successfully got two hostages released before Maynard requested that a blanket be placed at the door for the third hostage.

At some point, Maynard "exited the door and engaged" law enforcement, who then opened fire on the suspect, according to the release.

Maynard, of Ironton, Ohio, died of his injuries at a nearby hospital. Police reported that the third hostage was safely secured, and no officers were injured.

Police said no additional information could immediately be provided.

Maynard had set off a multistate manhunt on Friday after police in Ironton responded to a shots-fired call and found a 29-year-old woman tied up with cords and Maynard's 78-year-old stepfather dead, WSAZ reported.

During his time on the run, officials say Maynard abducted two women at separate points in Kentucky — one of whom freed herself and called 911 after driving to safety — and stole both of their cars.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.