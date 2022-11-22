West Virginia ski resorts to open trails to public this week

Two West Virginia ski resorts are opening some of their trails to the public this week.

Snowshoe Mountain said it will start the ski season for the general public on Wednesday with a limited number of trails. The Pocahontas County resort also will be open Tuesday to passholders and employees.

SKI SEASON 2022: EXPERT TIPS FOR GETTING THE MOST OUT OF YOUR TRIP

Timberline Mountain also plans to open this Wednesday. The West Virginia Ski Areas Association said the Tucker County resort won't be open on Thanksgiving but will resume ski operations for a preview weekend Friday through Sunday.

Elsewhere, Winterplace Ski Resort, Canaan Valley Resort and Silver Creek resort are scheduled to open in December.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

West Virginia resorts draw more than 800,000 skier visits a year, typically luring visitors from Virginia, North Carolina, Ohio and Florida. The ski and snowboard season traditionally runs through late March.