West Virginia
West Virginia ski resorts to open trails to public this week

Snowshoes Mountain and Timberline Mountain kick off ski season Wednesday

Associated Press
Two West Virginia ski resorts are opening some of their trails to the public this week.

Snowshoe Mountain said it will start the ski season for the general public on Wednesday with a limited number of trails. The Pocahontas County resort also will be open Tuesday to passholders and employees.

Timberline Mountain also plans to open this Wednesday. The West Virginia Ski Areas Association said the Tucker County resort won't be open on Thanksgiving but will resume ski operations for a preview weekend Friday through Sunday.

West Virginia's Snowshoes Mountain and Timberline Mountain are opening their trails to the public this week. Ski season is starting with a limited number of trails on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Winterplace Ski Resort, Canaan Valley Resort and Silver Creek resort are scheduled to open in December.

West Virginia resorts draw more than 800,000 skier visits a year, typically luring visitors from Virginia, North Carolina, Ohio and Florida. The ski and snowboard season traditionally runs through late March.