This slope-side suite in Utah is the peak of your spring skiing dreams

Spring has nearly sprung and with sunny skies comes some of the most glorious weeks of the ski season. Warmer temperatures, blue birds and an apres-ski scene that's even a little "s'more" fun than that of the winter months make spring a perfect time for a ski vacation.

In Deer Valley, Utah, the ski season is expected to end on April 17 – leaving about a month to enjoy the longer days and sunshine ahead.

Deer Valley is a ski-only resort, meaning no snowboarding is allowed – a true skier's paradise.

Among the properties at Deer Valley is the Montage Deer Valley – a ski-in, ski-out resort just minutes from Park City's Main Street. And of the accommodations at Deer Valley, perhaps none is more coveted than the Peak View Suite – a 1000 square foot suite with a private balcony with panoramic views of the mountain trails and alpine valleys.

The Peak View Suite features two fireplaces and a separate living room, a king bed and sofa bed, and a marble bathroom with a deep soak tub.

Outside the suite and for all resort guests are the Montage Deer Valley's five restaurants. One popular establishment is Daley's Pub & Rec which serves casual fare and has a bowling alley and arcade. Other cuisines include a burger and bourbon joint, a sushi restaurant, a coffee shop with to-go items, and the resort's signature restaurant, Apex. For the apres-ski crowd, there's Vista Lounge, offering the best views outside the Peak Suite plus specialty cocktails and fondue, among other food items.

For special occasions, the hotel's Alpenglobes are a private dining option overlooking views of the valley. Set on the Vista Terrace, the enclosed, climate-controlled Alpenglobes accommodate as many as eight guests.

Kids and adults alike will want to check out the hotel's onsite tubing park, while kids ages 5-12 can visit Paintbox, the hotel kids' club that offers crafts, games and a weekly children's night out with dinner and a movie.

Other resort amenities include a 35,000 square-foot spa with 29 treatment rooms; indoor and outdoor pools and daily s'mores by the many firepits adjacent to the slopes.

In ski season, the Apres Lounge – or, Veuve Yurt – is behind the resort with direct access to three ski lifts. It serves Champagne with select gourmet bites including caviar, local cheeses and charcuterie, smoked fish and more. The Veuve Yurt is Deer Valley's high-end option for toasting the end of the ski season.