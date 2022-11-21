Expand / Collapse search
Snowshoe Mountain in West Virginia set to open Wednesday with limited number of trails

Resorts in WV draw more than 800,000 skiers per years

Associated Press
A West Virginia ski resort is opening some of its trails to the public this week.

Snowshoe Mountain said it will start the ski season for the general public on Wednesday with a limited number of trails. The Pocahontas County resort also will be open Tuesday to passholders and employees.

Ski operations at nearby Silver Creek resort will open on Dec. 16, weather permitting.

Snowshoe Mountain in West Virginia is set to open to the general public on Wednesday.

West Virginia resorts draw more than 800,000 skier visits a year, typically luring visitors from Virginia, North Carolina, Ohio and Florida. The ski and snowboard season traditionally runs through late March.