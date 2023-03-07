Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

West Virginia
Published

West Virginia man charged in fatal crash that killed mother, 3-year-old daughter

WV man left the scene of the accident, which caused two deaths

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A West Virginia man accused of fleeing the scene of a crash that killed a mother and daughter has been charged with murder and other counts, police said.

Kevin Lamar Graybeal, 54, of Dameron was taken into custody Monday and charged with two counts of second-degree murder and leaving the scene of an accident causing death, as well as reckless driving, driving suspended, obstructing an officer and assault, West Virginia State Police said in a statement.

Police responded to the crash in Raleigh County on Sunday evening and learned the driver of a gold Lincoln SUV involved in the crash had fled. A second vehicle was occupied by the driver, Sara Pettry, 30, of Naoma, and three juveniles, police said.

GOV. JUSTICE SIGNS BILL SPLITTING UP WEST VIRGINIA HEALTH AGENCY

A West Virginia man has been charged in a crash that killed a mother and her three-year-old daughter.

A West Virginia man has been charged in a crash that killed a mother and her three-year-old daughter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pettry and her 3-year-old daughter died due to injuries suffered in the crash. Two other children, a 7-year-old female and an 11-year-old male, were hospitalized.

A crash reconstruction team responded and investigators identified Graybeal as a person of interest, police said.

Graybeal was hospitalized for injuries police believe he sustained in the crash after he was taken into custody. It wasn't immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

The crash remains under investigation.