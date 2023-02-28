Expand / Collapse search
Illinois
Published

Illinois sheriff's deputy suffers serious injuries after North Carolina truck driver crashes into squad car

NC pickup truck driver told authorities the last thing he remembers before the crash was opening a beer

Associated Press
A suburban Chicago sheriff's deputy suffered serious injuries when the driver of a pickup truck opening a beer ran a stop sign and crashed into her squad car, a sheriff said Monday.

The Lake County deputy was responding to a battery with the emergency lights and siren on her squad car activated when the pickup driver didn't stop for a stop sign in Waukegan and drove into the path of her vehicle around 6:10 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office said.

The 59-year-old pickup driver from North Chicago told investigators the last thing he remembered before the crash was opening a beer.

"One of our sheriff’s deputies was seriously injured in a crash because a thoughtless individual felt it was more important to drink a beer while driving, putting everyone on the roadway at risk, instead of driving safe," Sheriff John Idleburg said.

An Illinois sheriff's deputy was seriously injured after his squad car was hit by a North Carolina pickup truck driver.

The deputy was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said. She remained hospitalized Monday.

The driver of the pickup truck also was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the office said.

The names of the deputy and the pickup driver weren't released.

A second deputy also was responding to the battery but swerved to avoid the pickup, the office said.