West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declares a state of emergency in McDowell county

WV state officials have already began the cleanup process

Associated Press
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency Thursday for McDowell County due to flooding.

The move comes after flooding from heavy rains on Tuesday damaged more than 75 homes, 12 bridges and multiple roads throughout the county, Justice said in a statement. The storm also downed trees and power lines and disrupted water systems.

WEST VIRGINIA COUPLE CHARGED WITH MURDER, ABUSE IN DEATH OF THEIR 4-YEAR-OLD CHILD

State and local officials have responded and are working to begin the cleanup process, provide necessary repairs, and aid residents in need of assistance, the statement said.

West Virginia's McDowell County declares state of emergency after flooding.

WEST VIRGINIA GOVERNOR REQUESTS DISASTER DECLARATION AMID LARGE-SCALE FLOODING

The state of emergency will remain in effect for 30 days.