Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

West Virginia
Published

West Virginia couple charged with murder, abuse in death of their 4-year-old child

WV parents are being held in Southern Regional Jail

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The parents of a 4-year-old West Virginia girl have been charged with killing her, police said.

Authorities found the girl dead Tuesday morning when responding to a home in Summers County, West Virginia State Police Capt. R. A. Maddy said in a statement.

Investigators determined the girl's father, Rusty Weikle, and mother, Rebekah Weikle, were responsible for her death, the statement said.

A West Virginia couple is being charged with the murder of their 4-year-old child.

A West Virginia couple is being charged with the murder of their 4-year-old child. (Fox News)

The couple, both age 30, have been charged with murder, child abuse resulting in death, child neglect resulting in death and conspiracy.

Both were being held Wednesday at Southern Regional Jail. Online records don't indicate whether either has an attorney.