West Virginia
Published

West Virginia flooding kills 1, governor declares State of Preparedness

Heavy rainfall threatened residents

By Julia Musto | Fox News
West Virginia streets flooded Friday after several inches of heavy rain fell in and around the Ohio River community. 

Fox Weather reported that one person was killed and several others were rescued in the event. 

The victim was farming in Cabell County when he was swept away by the rising floodwaters, according to West Virginia Emergency Management officials.

WSAZ reported that the Cabell County Sheriff's Office identified the man as 63-year-old Denver Edmunds.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said there was severe damage to public and private property, as well as a disruption of utility services.

Williams declared a state of emergency for the city, and instructed residents to closely monitor weather and emergency updates and to not attempt to drive through the water. 

Schools were dismissed early on Friday in both Cabell and Wayne counties and first responders helped guide families out of their homes in some areas.

Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties throughout West Virginia due to the threat of the storms, which were expected to continue through the weekend. 

The declaration directs the State Emergency Operations Center and its partner agencies to prepare to respond and the governor's office said that coordinating agencies are being placed on standby to report to the State Emergency Operations Center.

    A view of a house in a flooded area in Spencer, West Virginia, May 6, 2022, in this still image obtained from a social media video uploaded on May 6, 2022.  (Twitter @Elicaldwell/via REUTERS)

    A person exits his vehicle as it submerges in flood water in Spencer, West Virginia, May 6, 2022, in this picture obtained from social media.  (Twitter @Elicaldwell/via REUTERS)

    A view of a house in a flooded area in Spencer, West Virginia, May 6, 2022, in this still image obtained from a social media video uploaded on May 6, 2022.  (Twitter @Elicaldwell/via REUTERS)

    A view of a flooded area in Spencer, West Virginia, UMay 6, 2022, in this picture obtained from social media.  (Twitter @Elicaldwell/via REUTERS )

"Gov. Justice and the WVEMD ask all West Virginians to remain attentive to weather conditions through local media reports and follow any instructions issued by emergency officials," the office said. 

On Saturday morning, rain was expected to continue – though much lighter than on Friday.

Last August, more than four inches of rain caused severe flooding in Huntington, swamping parked cars. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.