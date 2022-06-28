West Hollywood votes to reduce Los Angeles County sheriff funding amid crime wave

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A trendy Los Angeles County community has voted to reduce law enforcement funding despite escalating crime and public backlash.

The budget for the next two fiscal years will leave West Hollywood with up to five fewer Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies on patrol, WeHoville reported.

The budget was approved by a narrow 3-2 vote with Mayor Lauren Meister dissenting as well as Councilman John Erickson.

"I’m not going to vote for the budget if we cut the sheriff’s (funds)," Meister said, according to the news outlet. "First of all, nobody has the gun problem that we have in this country. You can’t expect us to have a public safety team where most of the people aren’t armed in order to defend our citizens."

Over the past few months, residents and business owners have voiced opposition to cutting the police budget amid a crime wave across the county.

Mayor Pro Tem Sepi Shyne amended the budgets to re-allocate funds for sheriff's deputies to the Block by Block program, which staffs unarmed security ambassadors who provide the city with supplemental law enforcement services.

"What we know now is our residents want foot patrols. We need to be fiscally responsible And we have all talked for two years," she said. "Reimagining policing means reallocating funding. You can’t just say it without actually doing it. Period."

Erickson said he worries about the trajectory of the plan that was approved and the timeline with which it can be implemented.

"Community safety is our number one concern," he told Fox News. "When I've heard from countless residents about how they want to feel safer, that involves comprehensive planning and something that is not just drawn out over a decision."

Deputies will be removed in the coming months. Fox News has reached out to the council and the sheriff's department. Crime in West Hollywood has been an ongoing concern for many. In March, media reports said crime skyrocketed 137%.

That included murder, rape, burglary, aggravated assault, arson, and human trafficking.