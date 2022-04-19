Houston burglary suspect escapes hospital, leads police on chase in stolen ambulance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Houston police arrested a man for burglary on Monday evening and took him to a local hospital for treatment to neck and arm injuries, but the suspect fled the hospital on Tuesday morning, stole an ambulance, crashed it, then ran away on foot before being arrested again.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, is facing charges of burglary, possession of methamphetamine, and evading on foot. He will likely face additional charges once police and the district attorney have reviewed evidence.

The incident began Monday evening when the suspect was arrested for burglary and taken to a local hospital.

On Tuesday morning, he asked the nurse if he could get up to go to the bathroom and got upset when the nurse refused. An officer who was keeping watch stepped in and tried to handcuff the suspect, leading to an altercation.

The suspect eventually ran out of the hospital and made his way around the building to the ambulance bay, where he stole one that had just come in with a patient.

"Two paramedics were at the rear of the ambulance taking their patient out of the ambulance, and that’s when he took the opportunity to jump in," Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Thomas Hardin said at a news conference Tuesday.

The man led police on a brief chase in the stolen ambulance before crashing the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

A SWAT team was called in and set up a perimeter around a home that the suspect was hiding in. After a couple of hours, he came out of the house and police used nonlethal weapons to take him into custody.

No officers were injured during the police chase and arrest, officials said.