Published

West facing heavy rain, snow before severe weather heads east

Flood risk for California while storms could impact South and Southeast later this week

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
One hiker rescued, two killed after canyons flood Utah-Arizona border Video

One hiker rescued, two killed after canyons flood Utah-Arizona border

 Utah Department of Public Safety shared this rescue video.

We are starting out the week with widespread freeze advisories as far south as the Gulf Coast. 

But temperatures will begin to rebound in the coming days.  

Another round of heavy rain and mountain snow will move into the West starting Tuesday. 

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES STILL CLEARING SNOW FROM RARE BLIZZARD 

Storms that the western U.S. will face this week.

(Fox News)

The worst of the weather will target California with high winds, the risk of flooding and feet of higher-elevation snow.   

NEW EVACUATIONS ORDERED NEAR CALIFORNIA TOWNS WHERE LEVEE BROKE 

Temperatures are expected to climb across the eastern U.S. mid-week.

(Fox News)

That system will then move into the Plains. 

Some of that energy will produce strong to severe weather Thursday and Friday for the South and Southeast. 

Storms that are forecast for later this week in the southeastern U.S.

(Fox News)

A stretch of Texas and Oklahoma are likely to face severe storms. 

Fox News’ Greg Norman contributed to this report. 

