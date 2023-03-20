Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

New evacuations ordered near California towns where levee broke

CA has been hit with 11 atmospheric rivers this winter season that led to an increase in landslides, power outages

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New evacuation orders were in place Sunday near two small central California towns where a levee was breached following recent downpours, as yet another winter storm brought the threat of major flooding.

The agricultural communities of Alpaugh and Allensworth, home to a total of about 1,400 people, were ordered evacuated because of "the possibility of residents becoming isolated due to impassible roadways," the Tulare County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

A flash flood watch was issued for parts of the San Joaquin Valley in Tulare and Fresno counties, as well as for Sierra Nevada foothill areas, said the National Weather Service in Hanford.

MAN CATCHES FISH WITH BARE HANDS IN FLOODED CALIFORNIA STREET: 'GOING TO HAVE DINNER TONIGHT'

California’s agricultural communities Alpaugh and Allensworth were told to evacuate Sunday amid major flooding threats.

California’s agricultural communities Alpaugh and Allensworth were told to evacuate Sunday amid major flooding threats. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Crews worked Saturday to repair a breached levee along Deer Creek just north of Allensworth, a historically Black town in southwestern Tulare County, Cal Fire spokesperson Jazz Shaw told the Fresno Bee.

Rain began Sunday as the first of two storms expected this week moved into California.

The state has been hit with 11 atmospheric rivers this winter that have sparked floods and landslides, toppled trees and power lines, and stranded mountain residents in historically deep snow.