Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

West, central US will see rain and flash flooding risks

Gulf Coast, Southeast could see record warmth

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Several storm systems will be impacting the same areas, bringing a multi-day threat of heavy rain and flash flooding for the West, the central U.S. and the Mississippi Valley.  

WISCONSIN RESIDENTS NAME THEIR SNOWPLOWS IN CITY CONTEST: 'DOLLY PLOWTON'

Rain forecast through Sunday across the West

Rain forecast through Sunday across the West (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy snow will pile up across the western mountains and spread over the northern and central Plains before shifting into the upper Midwest.  

Rain forecast through Sunday across the eastern U.S.

Rain forecast through Sunday across the eastern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

The Northeast will also get in on the snow during the late week and through the weekend. 

Snow forecast in the Midwest and the Northeast through Saturday

Snow forecast in the Midwest and the Northeast through Saturday (Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Temperatures across the U.S. through next week

Temperatures across the U.S. through next week (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, colder-than-average temperatures remain in place over the West and the Northern Tier of the country, while warm air could set records across the Gulf Coast and Southeast. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."