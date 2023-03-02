Wisconsin residents name their snowplows in city contest: 'Dolly Plowton'

The residents of Madison, Wisconsin, have spoken on which "punny" titles which be most appropriate to bestow upon the city's snowplow vehicles this wintry season.

The city teamed up with Wisconsin Salt Wise – an organization that works to reduce salt pollution in lakes, streams and drinking water, to create the area's first-ever naming contest that would allow people to submit and vote on their favorite snowplow names, Bryan Johnson, public information officer fo the city of Madison, told Fox News Digital.

The intent behind the contest was to "raise local awareness around snow and ice patrol," Allison Madison, sustainability and development coordinator at Wisconsin Salt Wise, told Fox News Digital.

BETTY WHITE-OUT? MICHIGAN NAMES SNOWPLOW AFTER LEGENDARY ACTRESS

While this is the first time the city is holding a contest for their snowplows, this is not the first time street equipment has been given special names.

The city's trash compactor is named "Rosie the Rubbisher" and the compactor for recyclables is named "Stone Cold Squeeze Often," Johnson shared.

The voter turnout for the snowplows surpassed 3,000 votes.

Voters had the opportunity to vote on names for the quad axle brine truck, the bike path plow, the loader and the two-winged plow.

The submission process was simple. Residents could email their favorite names and even specify which vehicle they wanted to label, Johnson added.

WISCONSIN 8-YEAR-OLD WINS USA MULLET CHAMPIONSHIP FOR KIDS: 'WANTED COOL HOCKEY HAIR'

From Jan. 3 to Jan. 13, locals submitted over 1,200 ‘unique ideas.’

The contest used a ranked choice election, allowing people to cast their vote on more than one name.

"We knew there was going to be multiple great suggestions, so it seemed a shame to have people only vote for one. More importantly, with ranked choice voting we knew that the winning names would have a majority of support from everyone that participated," Johnson commented.

Some snowplow names won by a landslide, while others seemed almost too close to call.

The contest has come to an end and the winners have been announced.

AMAZING CHRISTMAS SURPRISE: WISCONSIN WAITRESS GETS $1,000 TIP

The quad axle brine truck was named "Saltimus Prime." The plow truck that has two wing plows was named "Dolly Plowton."

The bike path plow name "Snowbi Wan Kenobi" took an early lead and wiped out the competition.

The loader was caught in a tight race between "Scoopy Doo" and "Seymor Pavement," the latter winning by 13 votes, Johnson added.

Johnson came up with some creative puns to include in the city's press announcement.

From "May the Force be with Snowbi Wan, always," to "But voters kept feeding ballots to him and then, suddenly, Seymour won!"

WISCONSIN WOMAN RIDES IN A FIRE TRUCK FOR 100TH BIRTHDAY: ‘QUEEN OF THE DAY’

"Dolly is the best little plow truck in Madison, working much longer hours than just 9 to 5. It is known for creating the wintry favorites 'I Will Always Plow You (In)' and ‘Snowlene’ during the same overnight shift," Johnson wrote.

Even though the competition has come to an end, the legacy of the named snowplows will continue.

"Our hope is that by next winter, we will have some baseball cards produced of the plow trucks with their silly names to have for residents with the backside containing information about how to use salt correctly," Johnson stated.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Salt use is a big deal for our community because it affects not just our lakes but also the water we drink. Hopefully these cards will be a fun way to help spread that information," he said.

Wisconsin is not the only state to hold this type of contest. Fox News affiliates have reported Ohio, Minnesota and Arizona residents have partaken in snow-plow-naming competitions.