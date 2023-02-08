Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Massachusetts
Published

Wendy's teen employee recovering after being shot through drive-thru

Shooting victim recovering at hospital as police search for suspects

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Police investigating after Wendy’s teen employee shot in drive-thru window in MA Video

Police investigating after Wendy’s teen employee shot in drive-thru window in MA

A bullet hole and shattered glass remained at a fast food drive-thru after a shooting in Lynn, Mass. 

Police in Massachusetts are searching for a suspect who shot a 16-year-old Wendy's employee through a drive-thru window.

Officers responded to the fast food restaurant in Lynn, Massachusetts, shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to Boston 25 News.  

The worker is recovering after being taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Video from the scene shows a partially boxed-up drive-thru window with shattered glass and a bullet hole on the opposite side. 

MASSACHUSETTS MOM KILLED 3 CHILDREN IN 'WELL-PLANNED' ATTACK, PROSECUTORS CLAIM

Police block off the parking lot of a Wendy's in Massachusetts as they investigate a shooting.

Police block off the parking lot of a Wendy's in Massachusetts as they investigate a shooting. (Boston 25 News)

"It’s so crazy because it must be just a kid trying to stay out of trouble, trying to work," Yamil Cepeda, who lives nearby, told Boston 25 News. "It’s just a very sad situation, such a young age."

About a dozen officers responded to the scene and closed down the restaurant for hours as they investigated.

MASSACHUSETTS WOMAN FINDS FROZEN SHARK WASHED UP ON CAPE COD BEACH

A Wendy’s employee in Massachusetts is recovering after being shot while working at the drive-thru.

A Wendy’s employee in Massachusetts is recovering after being shot while working at the drive-thru. (Boston 25 News)

Police said the victim is 16 years old and suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said the victim is 16 years old and suffered a non-life-threatening injury. (Boston 25 News)

Franchisee Hamra Enterprises owns and operates the restaurant. A spokesperson responded to the shooting with the following statement.

"Our number one priority is the safety of our employees and customers. We are deeply disturbed by this senseless act of violence, and we are grateful to the first responders who acted quickly in this situation. We will work with local law enforcement as they continue their investigation."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lynn Police Department.