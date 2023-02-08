Wendy's teen employee recovering after being shot through drive-thru

Police in Massachusetts are searching for a suspect who shot a 16-year-old Wendy's employee through a drive-thru window.

Officers responded to the fast food restaurant in Lynn, Massachusetts, shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to Boston 25 News.

The worker is recovering after being taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Video from the scene shows a partially boxed-up drive-thru window with shattered glass and a bullet hole on the opposite side.

"It’s so crazy because it must be just a kid trying to stay out of trouble, trying to work," Yamil Cepeda, who lives nearby, told Boston 25 News. "It’s just a very sad situation, such a young age."

About a dozen officers responded to the scene and closed down the restaurant for hours as they investigated.

Franchisee Hamra Enterprises owns and operates the restaurant. A spokesperson responded to the shooting with the following statement.

"Our number one priority is the safety of our employees and customers. We are deeply disturbed by this senseless act of violence, and we are grateful to the first responders who acted quickly in this situation. We will work with local law enforcement as they continue their investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lynn Police Department.