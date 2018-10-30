Welltower: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) _ Welltower Inc. (WELL) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations.

The Toledo, Ohio-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $387.7 million, or $1.04 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.02 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $64.4 million, or 17 cents per share.

The senior housing and health care real estate investment trust posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.16 billion.

Welltower expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $4.02 to $4.07 per share.

The company's shares have climbed 3.5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined almost 2 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WELL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WELL