Weekend shark sightings close East Coast beaches again

Sharks close to shore have forced local, state leaders to take action

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Shark sightings on the East Coast forced more beachgoers out of the water over the weekend. 

In Massachusetts, there were more than 20 sightings tracked on the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (AWSC) Sharktivity app between Saturday and Sunday. 

According to Boston.com, Nauset Public Beach and LeCount Hollow Beach were closed to swimming on Sunday afternoon.

Detections at buoys in Cape Cod waters also spiked. 

CAPE COD SHARKS KEEP CLOSE TO SHORES: 11 SIGHTINGS IN PAST TWO DAYS

A shark is seen swimming across a sand bar on Aug. 13, 2021, from a shark watch with Dragonfly Sportfishing charters, off the Massachusetts' coast of Cape Cod. 

A shark is seen swimming across a sand bar on Aug. 13, 2021, from a shark watch with Dragonfly Sportfishing charters, off the Massachusetts' coast of Cape Cod.  (AP Photo/Phil Marcelo, File)

The app shows that there have been six confirmed and one unconfirmed shark sighting over the course of the past two days, as well as four detections.

Off of New York's coast, sightings and bites have also impacted summer beach hours

A surfer sits in the water on a warm evening at Rockaway Beach on July 19, 2022 in New York City. 

A surfer sits in the water on a warm evening at Rockaway Beach on July 19, 2022 in New York City.  (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

SHARK QUIZ! HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW YOUR SHARKS THIS SUMMER?

The Empire State's Rockaway Beach was reopened on Sunday after shark sightings in the area closed it the day before. 

People enjoy a warm evening at Rockaway Beach on July 19, 2022 in New York City. 

People enjoy a warm evening at Rockaway Beach on July 19, 2022 in New York City.  (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

"We understand there may be residual fear, but the presence of sharks in the ocean is the result of successful long-term conservation efforts and a sign of a healthy environment. Sharks are generally uninterested in humans, and shark attacks remain extremely rare," the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation tweeted.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has ordered state agencies to increase surveillance on the coast.

Scientists cite warming ocean temperatures and a resurgence of bunker fish for an increase in incidents. 

