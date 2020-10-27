Ice storm in Oklahoma, Texas knocks out power to thousands as winter storm brings more snow

A major winter storm system is bringing another blast of frozen precipitation on Tuesday to areas that have been hit with widespread power outages.

A significant ice storm is happening over parts of Texas and Oklahoma, where freezing rain and mixed precipitation will fall through Tuesday night.

"This is a big deal," Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean said on "Fox & Friends." "This is going to cause a lot of travel problems."

Up to one-quarter to a one-half inch of ice may accumulate in some areas, leading to travel delays, downed tree limbs, and power outages.

"In some cases, it's going to be too dangerous to travel with ice accumulation on the roads and the powerlines and the highway and the bridges as well," Dean said.

Lighter but still hazardous ice amounts are expected for west-central Texas and southern Kansas.

In Oklahoma, more than 111,000 Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E) customers were without power Tuesday morning as the ice storm caused widespread outages across the state.

"Ice accumulation on trees with foliage is the primary cause of outages and damage," the utility tweeted.

More than 1,000 linemen, tree trimmers and support team members are working throughout the day, but due to "extensive damage" the utility does not have restoration times available.

Additional snow and wind from the storm system will cause difficulties if not impossible travel as well over the Southern Rockies into the Southern and Central Plains.

The cold front associated with this system has brought temperatures down to record levels with frigid wind chills.

Several inches of snow will accumulate over an impressive swath of these states.

This winter storm charging across the Plains will help steer Zeta as it approaches the Louisiana coast on Wednesday and makes landfall as the fifth storm across the pummeled coastline.

Hurricane watches and warnings are up over south-central and southeastern Louisiana. Heavy rain, storm surge, strong winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible along Zeta’s path.



Another day of critical to extreme fire danger is also in store for the West.

Santa Ana winds on Monday will start to calm down a bit on Tuesday, but red flag warnings are still up for southern California and along the coast.

