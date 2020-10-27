Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC.

Live Updates: Hurricane Zeta makes landfall as Category 1 storm along the coast of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula

Hurricane Zeta made landfall on the Caribbean coast of the eastern Yucatan Peninsula late Monday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Zeta came ashore just north of Tulum with estimated maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

The 27th named storm in a very busy Atlantic season impacted the resorts around Tulum with rain and wind.

