Waukesha parade tragedy draws responses from White House, Wisconsin leaders, sports teams

As news spread late Sunday about the Christmas parade tragedy in Waukesha, Wisconsin, it didn’t take long for messages of concern and support for the community to begin circulating.

Those posting messages or releasing statements included the White House, the top elected officials in Wisconsin and even the state’s pro sports teams.

"The White House is closely monitoring the situation in Waukesha and our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by this terrible incident," came a statement from Washington, D.C., according to FOX 6 of Milwaukee. "We have reached out to state and local officials to offer any support and assistance as needed."

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers called the parade incident a "senseless act."

"Kathy and I are praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act," the governor wrote. "I’m grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help, and we are in contact with local partners as we await more information."

Wisconsin’s two U.S. senators also issued statements.

"My thoughts and prayers for everyone injured in Waukesha’s Christmas parade," Sen. Ron Johnson wrote. "My gratitude for all law enforcement, medical personnel, and community members who are responding."

"The horrific violence at the Waukesha Christmas Parade is just heartbreaking," Sen. Tammy Baldwin wrote. "Please keep the victims in your prayers tonight."

