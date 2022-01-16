Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania
Published

Man, woman, child found on top of floating car in Pennsylvania river: 'Shoot me, shoot me'

Man still not found after threatening woman with a knife

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
A man, woman and child were found on top of a car floating in the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, early Sunday morning.
 

When officers arrived at the scene they located a man, woman and 2-year-old child on top of the vehicle. The man reportedly yelled, "Shoot me. Shoot me," to the officers while holding a knife in his hand. Police attempted to calm the man down by talking to him. 

Two city workers saw a car in the river near the Dock Street Dam area around 3:30 a.m, WHTM reports. They called police, according to the Dauphin County district attorney Francis Chardo, who provided the TV station with details about what happened. 

The man threatened the woman with the knife before police shot four rounds at him. While it is unclear if the man was hit by gunfire, he slid from the car into the river.

At last check, police were continuing to search for the man.

The woman and child were rescued by the Harrisburg Bureau Fire Department and taken to a hospital for treatment. Both are expected to be okay.

"The circumstances of how the car ended up in the river are both unknown as of Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. However, Chardo has confirmed with abc27 that it was not a police chase that led to the incident," the station report reads. 

