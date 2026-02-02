WATCH: Surgeon accused of killing ex-wife and her dentist husband appears unfazed during jail booking

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New video obtained by Fox News Digital shows the surgeon accused of murdering his ex-wife and her dentist husband experiencing his first few moments inside a jail cell.

The footage shows 39-year-old Michael McKee as he is being booked into the Franklin County Corrections Center shortly after 4 p.m. on Jan. 20, following his arrest in Illinois and extradition to Ohio.

McKee can be seen wearing a light blue zip-up jacket and dark blue pants as he calmly walks through the booking area while seemingly handcuffed.

He is then subjected to a pat-down search before changing into his jail-issued slides. McKee then walks back through the booking area wearing a blue T-shirt and red shorts, looking unphased as he is taken into custody.

McKee is accused of gunning down his ex-wife, Monique Tempe, and her husband, Dr. Spencer Tepe, inside the couple’s Columbus, Ohio home between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Dec. 30.

McKee was arrested in Rockford, Illinois on Jan. 10 and booked into the Winnebago County Jail before being extradited to Columbus, Ohio.

In an arraignment hearing, McKee pleaded not guilty to four charges of premeditated aggravated murder with firearm specifications and aggravated burglary. Three aggravated murder charges include specifications alleging McKee used or displayed an automatic firearm or silencer, and the fourth alleged that a gun was displayed or brandished.

Charging documents reveal investigators were able to identify McKee as a suspect after linking him to a vehicle that arrived in the Tepes' neighborhood shortly before the murders and left just after the homicides. The car was then traced back to Rockford, Illinois and McKee was identified as the owner.

Additionally, Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant previously told Fox News Digital that several weapons were taken from McKee's property, adding that a preliminary link was established for one of those guns to the murders.

The bodies of Spencer and Monique were discovered by a friend on Dec. 30 who stopped by after the couple did not respond to attempts to reach them.

"There's a body," the caller can be heard telling 911. "Our friend wasn't answering his phone. We just did a wellness check. We just came here, and he appears dead. He's lying next to his bed, off of his bed in this blood. I can't get closer to seeing more than that."

The couple’s two young children were found unharmed inside the home.

Monique and McKee married on Aug. 22, 2015 and were married for seven months before filing for divorce, according to court records. At the time, McKee was completing his residency at the Virginia Tech Carilion Clinic when Monique filed for divorce, writing that the two were "incompatible."

The married couple was preparing to celebrate their five-year wedding anniversary one month before they were fatally shot inside their home, according to WSYX.

Fox News Digital’s Sarah Rumpf-Whitten and Kyle Schmidbauer contributed to this report.