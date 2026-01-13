Surgeon ex-husband extradited to Ohio in slaying of dentist and wife

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A surgeon accused of killing his ex-wife and her dentist husband in Ohio was extradited from Illinois and is in jail in Columbus, Ohio, according to a spokesperson for the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Michael McKee was arrested on Jan. 10 after allegedly shooting and killing Spencer Tepe, 37, and Monique Tepe , 39, in the couple's home in Columbus' Weinland Park neighborhood between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Dec. 30. McKee is Monique's ex-husband.

A sheriff's spokesman said Tuesday that McKee was taken to the Franklin County Jail and faces upgraded premeditated aggravated murder charges in relation to Spencer and Monique's deaths. McKee waived his extradition rights during an Illinois court hearing on Jan. 12, when he was being held at the Winnebago County Jail in Illinois.

McKee was booked into the James A. Karnes Corrections Center. McKee's next court date was not listed online.

Charging documents indicate police were able to identify McKee by linking him to a car that arrived in the Tepes' neighborhood shortly before the murders and left just after the homicides. The car was then located in Rockford, Illinois, and police found evidence it belonged to McKee.

McKee was indicted Friday on four counts of aggravated murder, each with firearm specifications, according to an indictment filed in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

Three of the aggravated murder counts include specifications alleging the use or display of an automatic firearm or silencer, while the fourth alleges a firearm was displayed or brandished. McKee is also charged with one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony.

Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant revealed that investigators recovered firearms from McKee's home, one of which is believed to have been used in the homicides.

"At this time, again, unfortunately, I’m unable to answer that question," Bryant told Fox News Digital when asked whether the gun was legally obtained . She said investigators were "still doing some investigation as it relates to this case."

Bryant added that multiple weapons were taken from McKee’s property and that there is a preliminary link through the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) tying one of those firearms to the killings.

Police records reviewed by Fox News Digital show investigators recovered three spent 9mm shell casings from the scene.

The casings were logged into evidence and turned over to the Columbus police property room, according to a preliminary investigation report. The report does not identify a gun recovered at the home or specify a weapon used in the killings.

One of Spencer and Monique's friends found the couple dead on Dec. 30 at their home, according to a 911 call.

"There's a body," the caller says. "Our friend wasn't answering his phone. We just did a wellness check. We just came here, and he appears dead. He's lying next to his bed, off of his bed in this blood. I can't get closer to seeing more than that."

Court records show McKee and Monique were married for seven months after tying the knot on Aug. 22, 2015. McKee was in the process of completing his residency at Virginia Tech Carilion Clinic when Monique filed for divorce. In divorce documents, Monique claimed the two were "incompatible."

Rob Misleh, Spencer's brother-in-law, told WSYX that the couple was preparing to celebrate their five-year wedding anniversary one month before they were killed.

