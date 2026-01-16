Ohio dentist slayings suspect indicted on more aggravated murder, burglary charges

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Franklin County grand jury has indicted Michael McKee on multiple counts of aggravated murder and other felony charges in connection with the fatal shootings of an Ohio dentist and his wife, court records show.

McKee was indicted Friday on four counts of aggravated murder, each with firearm specifications, according to an indictment filed in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

Three of the aggravated murder counts include specifications alleging the use or display of an automatic firearm or silencer, while the fourth alleges a firearm was displayed or brandished. McKee is also charged with one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and one count of aggravated robbery, an unclassified felony.

Authorities allege McKee shot and killed his ex-wife Monique Tepe, 39, and her husband Spencer Tepe at their home in Columbus’ Weinland Park neighborhood around 10 a.m. Dec. 30. McKee was arrested Jan. 10 and later transferred to the Franklin County Jail.

Police described the killings as a targeted, domestic violence-related attack but said they are not discussing motive or whether there was communication between the suspect and the victims before the shootings.

"We know that this is her ex-husband, so it's domestic violence-related. And, as the trial moves on, as charges come about, we will be able to probably get more answers. But, right now, we don't have the answer as to a motive," Police Chief Elaine Bryant told Fox News Digital.

McKee waived extradition during an Illinois court hearing Jan. 12, when he was being held at the Winnebago County Jail in Rockford, Illinois, where authorities located him following the killings.

Charging documents say investigators identified McKee by linking him to a vehicle that arrived in the Tepes’ neighborhood shortly before the shootings and left shortly afterward. Police later located the vehicle in Rockford and determined it belonged to McKee, court records show.

Bryant said investigators recovered multiple firearms from McKee’s home, including one believed to have been used in the killings. She said there is a preliminary link through the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network tying one of the recovered guns to the shootings.

A preliminary investigation report also revealed that three spent 9 mm shell casings from the scene were found and logged into evidence. When asked whether the firearm was legally obtained, Bryant said investigators were still working to determine that information.

