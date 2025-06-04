Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Florida

Florida man violently hit by SUV, police say road rage sparked the incident

Police charge 3 people after argument over turn signal use spirals into violence

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
Violent hit-and-run caught on camera in Florida, 3 charged Video

The shooting and crash that happened Monday were a result of road rage, Bradenton police say.

A shooting and crash in Florida that resulted in three people being charged was a result of road rage, police say.

Around 3:20 p.m. on Monday, the driver of a Jeep Compass was waiting to turn left out of a parking lot when the driver of a Buick sedan turned left into the lot, in front of the Jeep driver. The Buick driver, Anthony Williams, parked and the Jeep driver, Raesean Poole, backed up to confront Williams about not using a turn signal, Bradenton police said on Facebook.

Williams and a teenage passenger exited the Buick before Poole claims that Williams showed him a gun during the confrontation. Video captured at the scene shows Poole trying to drive away several times, but stops and continues arguing with Williams.

During what police call the "final confrontation," Poole accelerated the Jeep toward Williams, hitting a stop sign, tree and striking Williams in the leg.

Florida road rage hit

The teenaged Buick passenger, 16-year-old Manuel Villatoro, then "retrieved a gun and fired into Poole's Jeep," police said.  

The three involved were detained by police shortly afterward.

Map of 101 Riverfront Blvd Bradenton, FL

The Jeep driver, 33-year-old Poole, has been charged with aggravated battery with a motor vehicle. 

The Buick driver, 20-year-old Williams, was not seriously injured and charges are pending against him.

Handcuffs

The teenaged Buick passenger, Villatoro, has been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.

Police say the investigation continues. 