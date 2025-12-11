Students on California high school track team injured after suspected DUI driver accused of hitting them

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California man was arrested after allegedly hitting a group of high school track runners Wednesday afternoon, sending eight teenage student-athletes to the hospital.

Anthony Alva-Palafox, 27, of Anaheim, is charged with driving under the influence causing injury, according to Anaheim Police Department (APD) jail records. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI for both alcohol and drugs.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m., as eight Anaheim High School track runners were waiting at a red light during a practice run, according to a statement from APD.

Alva-Palafox is accused of hitting all eight children with his sedan.

APD said seven of the eight children, who were males and females ages 16 to 17, were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

They were accompanied by their adult coach.

Investigators said Alva-Palafox was also taken to the hospital with injuries and showed "objective signs of intoxication" at the scene.

The sedan was impounded, and a search warrant is in progress.

Anaheim High School released a statement on social media noting it has been in contact with the teens' families and will be hosting a crisis response meeting with student athletes to provide support.

"We ask for your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this unfortunate event," school officials wrote. "Thank you for your cooperation and continued support."