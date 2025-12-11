Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Students on California high school track team injured after suspected DUI driver accused of hitting them

Anthony Alva-Palafox faces charges following crash that hospitalized 7 Anaheim High School runners

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
A California man was arrested after allegedly hitting a group of high school track runners Wednesday afternoon, sending eight teenage student-athletes to the hospital.

Anthony Alva-Palafox, 27, of Anaheim, is charged with driving under the influence causing injury, according to Anaheim Police Department (APD) jail records. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI for both alcohol and drugs.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m., as eight Anaheim High School track runners were waiting at a red light during a practice run, according to a statement from APD.

Alva-Palafox is accused of hitting all eight children with his sedan.

Alva-Palafox is accused of hitting eight high school track runners with his sedan in California.

APD said seven of the eight children, who were males and females ages 16 to 17, were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

They were accompanied by their adult coach.

A large police response was spotted at the scene.

Investigators said Alva-Palafox was also taken to the hospital with injuries and showed "objective signs of intoxication" at the scene.

The sedan was impounded, and a search warrant is in progress.

Police said eight children were injured and seven were taken to the hospital after the Anaheim crash.

Anaheim High School released a statement on social media noting it has been in contact with the teens' families and will be hosting a crisis response meeting with student athletes to provide support.

"We ask for your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this unfortunate event," school officials wrote. "Thank you for your cooperation and continued support."

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
