Washington state teen shot in her own home after gunmen open fire

The shooting involving the teen in Algona, Washington was captured on video but authorities have not released the footage

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A teenage girl was shot in the leg when a group of suspects opened fire on her home Wednesday in Washington state, police said. 

The Algona Police Department said a group of people got out of a white KIA four-door sedan at a house on the 200 block of 2nd Avenue North around 5:45 p.m. 

Three suspects then opened fire on the home and got back in the vehicle and fled, authorities said. 

IDAHO POLICE INVESTIGATING QUADRUPLE MURDERS ASKED ABOUT SIMILARITIES TO 2021 UNSOLVED OREGON STABBING ATTACK

Authorities at the scene where a teenage girl was struck by a bullet to the leg when a group of suspects opened fire on a home. 

Authorities at the scene where a teenage girl was struck by a bullet to the leg when a group of suspects opened fire on a home.  (Fox Seattle)

A 14-year-old inside the house was struck in the leg by a bullet. Responding officers placed a tourniquet on her leg and she was taken to a hospital for treatment.

"I am proud of my officers and their quick response," Algona Police Chief James Schrimpsher said. 

The shooting was captured on surveillance video but authorities have not released any footage or images of the shooting. 

"I heard gunshots, which I thought were fireworks," Jacky Rodriguez, who lives down the street, told Fox Seattle. "And I saw the – I don't want to say the spark, but like the flash. And then the car sped off."

