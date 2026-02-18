ICE arrests alleged child sex offender released under Connecticut sanctuary laws

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An illegal immigrant from Ecuador charged with sexual abuse of a child was arrested last week by federal authorities after he was previously released back onto the street because of Connecticut sanctuary policies, officials said.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers took Christian Espinosa-Sarango into custody on Feb. 13 in North Haven.

Espinosa-Sarango was charged on Dec. 19, 2025 with sexual assault, illegal sexual contact with a child, and enticing minors with a computer in North Haven, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said.

"These are the types of monsters Connecticut sanctuary politicians are releasing from their jails and onto the streets to perpetuate more crimes against children," said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

Espinosa-Sarango was reportedly conversing with an undercover law enforcement officer posing as the aunt of a 13-year-old girl through an "online casual encounter platform," the New Haven Independent reported, citing court records.

After finding out the girl’s age, he allegedly asked for photographs of the young girl and sex, and made plans to meet with the child at a hotel room, where he was arrested.

Espinosa-Sarango attempted to flee in his vehicle and refused to roll his window down, prompting officers to break the glass, DHS said.

During an interview with police, Espinosa-Sarango allegedly claimed he was intending to "save" the girl, the news report states. He said he didn’t call the police department because he wanted to see her first, according to the newspaper.

ICE lodged a detainer request with local law enforcement on Dec. 23, but it was ignored. Consequently, Espinosa-Sarango was released back into the community, DHS said.

DHS specifically criticized the Connecticut Trust Act, which limits information-sharing between local and state police and federal immigrant agents.

In April, the Trump administration listed Connecticut among states that have laws that impede the enforcement of federal immigration laws.

"We need local law enforcement to cooperate with us to get these heinous criminals out of our neighborhoods," McLaughlin said. "Seven of the 10 safest cities in the United States cooperate with ICE. This is a perfect example of why sanctuary policies make Americans less safe.

"Thankfully, because of our brave ICE agents, Christian Espinosa-Sarango, a pedophile, will never walk American streets again," she added. "Sanctuary politicians must stop releasing pedophiles, murderers, rapists, and kidnappers into our neighborhoods."