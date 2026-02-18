Unruly Delta customer forces emergency landing in Houston, airline says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An airplane was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger exhibited "unruly and unlawful behavior," Fox News Digital has learned.

A Delta Air Lines spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital that Delta Flight 2557 from Houston's William P. Hobby Airport to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport returned to Houston shortly after takeoff due to the passenger's conduct.

"The safety of our customers and crew is paramount, and Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior. We apologize to our customers for this experience and delay in their travels," the spokesperson said.

The Delta Air Lines spokesperson said the aircraft turned around at approximately 5:25 a.m. local time after the pilot declared an emergency. The airline spokesperson noted that there were 85 passengers and five crew members aboard the Boeing 717.

The pilot reportedly said over the radio to air traffic control that "we had a passenger get up and try to access the cockpit," according to CNN, which cited audio from Broadcastify. The pilot also reportedly asked if the controller could "coordinate and have security standing by." The Delta spokesperson who spoke with Fox News Digital said that the plane was met by law enforcement after its emergency landing.

However, the Delta spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the passenger did not make contact with or attempt to access the flight deck, raising questions about what exactly happened. The airline spokesperson did confirm that the unruly passenger approached crew and other customers.

FlightAware, a website that provides real-time flight information, the aircraft landed in Atlanta at 9:45 a.m. EST, one hour and 21 minutes behind schedule.

Houston police did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.