U.S.

Unruly Delta customer forces emergency landing in Houston, airline says

A spokesperson for Delta Air Lines said the passenger displayed 'unruly and unlawful behavior'

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Feds escalate crackdown on unruly plane passengers as 1,500+ incidents reported in 2025 Video

Feds escalate crackdown on unruly plane passengers as 1,500+ incidents reported in 2025

‘The Points Guy’ director of content Eric Rosen discusses the Trump administrations air travel civility campaign and new travel ID rules on ‘Fox Report.’  

An airplane was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger exhibited "unruly and unlawful behavior," Fox News Digital has learned.

A Delta Air Lines spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital that Delta Flight 2557 from Houston's William P. Hobby Airport to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport returned to Houston shortly after takeoff due to the passenger's conduct.

"The safety of our customers and crew is paramount, and Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior. We apologize to our customers for this experience and delay in their travels," the spokesperson said.

CHAOTIC VIDEO SHOWS PASSENGERS TRADING BLOWS MIDAIR AS PLANE FORCED TO DIVERT: REPORTS

Delta plane

A Delta Airlines plane sits on the tarmac at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Jan. 12, 2026, in Austin, Texas.  (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The Delta Air Lines spokesperson said the aircraft turned around at approximately 5:25 a.m. local time after the pilot declared an emergency. The airline spokesperson noted that there were 85 passengers and five crew members aboard the Boeing 717.

The pilot reportedly said over the radio to air traffic control that "we had a passenger get up and try to access the cockpit," according to CNN, which cited audio from Broadcastify. The pilot also reportedly asked if the controller could "coordinate and have security standing by." The Delta spokesperson who spoke with Fox News Digital said that the plane was met by law enforcement after its emergency landing.

Delta customers

People are shown at the Delta ticket counter in Terminal A at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Houston. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

PASSENGER ALLEGEDLY OPENS EMERGENCY EXIT DOOR ON TAXIING PLANE, DEPLOYS SLIDE AT ATLANTA AIRPORT: POLICE

However, the Delta spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the passenger did not make contact with or attempt to access the flight deck, raising questions about what exactly happened. The airline spokesperson did confirm that the unruly passenger approached crew and other customers.

Delta logo

In this photo illustration, the Delta Air Lines company logo is seen displayed on a smartphone screen. (Piotr Swat/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

FlightAware, a website that provides real-time flight information, the aircraft landed in Atlanta at 9:45 a.m. EST, one hour and 21 minutes behind schedule.

Houston police did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.
