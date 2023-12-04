Washington state shooting leaves 5 dead inside home, sheriff's office says

Five people were killed in a shooting at a Washington state home where police said the deceased included the suspected shooter, according to a news report.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office said officers found the bodies inside a home in Orchards, Washington, following a call around 1 p.m. Sunday, KGW8-TV reported.

The sheriff’s office said a family member received a text message from a person at the home saying they had harmed people there, KGW8 reported.

Police used a drone to look inside the home and saw people who appeared to be dead, the station reported.

The Southwest Washington Regional SWAT team responded due to the threat of a firearm and entered the home with emergency medical personnel, but all five adults inside were dead, KGW8 reported.

The sheriff's office said the deaths in the community about 18 miles north of Portland, Oregon, appeared to be a murder-suicide, the station reported.

The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.