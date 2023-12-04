Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington

Washington state shooting leaves 5 dead inside home, sheriff's office says

WA officials say the incident, which occurred north of Portland, appears to be a murder-suicide

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Five people were killed in a shooting at a Washington state home where police said the deceased included the suspected shooter, according to a news report.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office said officers found the bodies inside a home in Orchards, Washington, following a call around 1 p.m. Sunday, KGW8-TV reported.

WASHINGTON, DC INDEPENDENCE DAY DRIVE-BY SHOOTING LEAVES 9 INJURED, INCLUDING 2 JUVENILES

The sheriff’s office said a family member received a text message from a person at the home saying they had harmed people there, KGW8 reported.

Washington Fox News graphic

Responding to the threat of a firearm, the Southwest Washington Regional SWAT team entered the home.

Police used a drone to look inside the home and saw people who appeared to be dead, the station reported.

The Southwest Washington Regional SWAT team responded due to the threat of a firearm and entered the home with emergency medical personnel, but all five adults inside were dead, KGW8 reported.

SUSPECTED WASHINGTON DC TEEN KILLER BRAGS ON INSTAGRAM AFTER MURDER; MOTHER WATCHES SON OPEN FIRE: POLICE

The sheriff's office said the deaths in the community about 18 miles north of Portland, Oregon, appeared to be a murder-suicide, the station reported.

The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.