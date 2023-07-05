Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Washington, DC Independence Day drive-by shooting leaves 9 injured, including 2 juveniles

The 9 victims involved in the Washington, DC, drive-by were believed to be 'targeted'

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons in the Metropolitan Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau said that nine victims, including two juveniles, were shot at a drive by shooting on July 4 in Washington D.C. (DC Police Department via Twitter).

A drive-by shooting in Washington, D.C., left nine people, including two juveniles, with non-life threatening injuries as they were celebrating Independence Day with their community, police say. 

On Wednesday, July 5 shortly after 1 a.m., Washington, D.C., metro police and emergency medical services were dispatched to reports of shots fired at a townhouse within city limits. 

DC Police Department's SUV

Nine people were shot in a "targeted" shooting during a Fourth of July party in a Washington, D.C., neighborhood. (Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Leslie Parsons, assistant chief of the Investigative Services Bureau at the Metropolitan Police Department, said in a press conference that authorities are searching for a dark-colored SUV following a preliminary investigation.

DC SUSPECT ON THE RUN AFTER ALLEGEDLY STEALING 2 DOGS, ATTEMPTING TO STEAL ANOTHER

Parsons said that the shooting was "targeted" and that the nine victims were outside celebrating the Fourth of July when the dark-colored SUV allegedly drove by, stopped and began firing toward them.

" [The SUV] It stopped, and it fired shots in the direction of some of our residents that were outside just celebrating the 4th of July," Parsons said. "It appears that the shooting was targeted towards those residents and victims that were struck."

DC Police Department officers

Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons, of the Metropolitan Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau, gave an update on the shooting on Wednesday, Jul7 5. (DC Police Department via Twitter)

Police say two of the victims were juveniles – one was 9 years old and the other 17 years old. 

All victims, including the juveniles, were transported to a local hospital, where they are being treated for non-life threatening injuries

Police encourage witness to send any images and video that could assist police to Washington, D.C. metro police at (202) 727-9099. Any information provided could lead to a reward. 

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.