Washington state man pleads guilty to involvement in Mexican cartel-link drug trafficking operation

A Washington state man pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges concerning his alleged involvement in an international drug trafficking organization linked to a Mexican drug cartel.

Jose Elias Barbosa, 37, of Kent, Washington, admitted in a plea agreement to being one of the leaders of a transnational drug trafficking organization, the DTO, that distributed heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine in the Puget Sound region. Law enforcement have linked the group to the CJNG cartel in Mexico.

Prosecutors said the DTO received a shipment of liquid methamphetamine concealed in candles in November 2019. Barbosa helped DTO members extract the methamphetamine and cook it into crystal form at a Port Orchard, Washington location, prosecutors said.

He was responsible for distributing at least 55 pounds of methamphetamine, 600 grams of heroin and fentanyl throughout West Washington and elsewhere, the Justice Department said in a press release.

Prosecutors said Barbosa also pursued those who owed drug debts and possess firearms during the drug conspiracy. On one occasion, Barbosa took a car from another organization member to satisfy a drug debt, and later threatened that same member.

He faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and up to life in prison when he is sentenced in December. Prosecutors have agreed to recommend no more than 168 months in prison, the DOJ said.