Washington state chiropractor and husband allegedly killed by tenant who was about to be evicted: officials

A well-known chiropractor in Washington state and her husband were possibly killed by a tenant who was about to be evicted, according to officials.

Karen Koep and her husband, Davido, were both missing since at least Nov. 13, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.

After responding to a welfare check at the couple's home in Lacey, Washington, deputies allegedly found two large pools of blood large enough for them to think someone was killed, according to FOX 13.

There was also a strong smell of bleach inside the residence, and deputies allegedly found evidence suggesting the victims' bodies were dragged into the garage.

According to FOX 13, Davido is reportedly the landlord of 45-year-old Timothy Burke.

Court documents state that a partially completed eviction notice written by Davido was found inside the residence, which was for Burke. Prosecutors say that Burke previously called 911 to his residence multiple times and has mental health problems.

Surveillance video showed Burke using Davido's debit card, the documents state.

Burke was initially arrested for identity theft, but deputies found a gun on him. The bullets used in the murder and those belonging to the gun were a match, the court documents states.

Officials found Burke hiding off a trail before he was arrested.

Pauline Dutton, Koep’s sister, said she believes the eviction is Burke's motive behind the eviction.

"I just hope that, you know, all of it has been resolved. I just still keep thinking, gosh, is there more to this that we don’t know about? I hope that Tim Burke was the only one involved," Dutton said.

Burke hasn't officially been charged yet, but Thurston Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jennifer Lord said during a Monday court hearing that a murder charge is appropriate, according to The Olympian.

"It’s the state’s perspective, based on the quantities of blood and the opinions of the professionals involved in the determination of facts and evidence in this case, that murder is the appropriate charge rather than assault," Lord said.

Judge John C. Skinder set a no-bail hold on Monday after probable cause was found for two counts of first-degree murder.