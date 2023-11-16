Expand / Collapse search
Missing Persons

Texas father accused of killing son's mom before abducting boy

Ian Aguilar, age 10 from Wilmer, Texas, is missing

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
Authorities in Texas are looking for a 10-year-old boy believed to have been taken by his father after the man allegedly killed the child's mother. 

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday night for Ian Aguilar from Wilmer. Investigators say he is with 38-year-old Juan Aguilar-Cano, who the Dallas County Sheriff's Department told FOX 4 is the suspect in a homicide investigation. 

Police announced Wednesday that the tan 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe with Texas plate KVZ1194 the two were believed to be traveling with has been located, but the child and suspect have not.

While the boy's mother has not been identified by authorities, neighbors told FOX 4 that a relative found her dead inside the mobile home on Oakdale Street that she shared with the father and son.

Abduction victim Ian Aguilar

Ian Aguilar, the 10-year-old boy police say was abducted by his father from his home in Wilmer, Texas. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Wilmer police believe Aguilar is in "grave danger." 

"It was initially reported as a welfare concern and after some investigation we found that a homicide had been committed. Immediately, our concern was for the 10-year-old boy and his safety," Wilmer Police Chief Victor Kemp told the TV station.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Department is reportedly handling the murder investigation because Wilmer Police Department does not have any homicide detectives.

Child Protective Services and police told FOX 4 they have never been called out to the family's home prior to the alleged murder and kidnapping. Criminal records for Aguilar-Cano obtained by FOX 4 do not show a history of violence. 

Texas suspect Juan Aguilar-Cano

Juan Aguilar-Cano, the man police say took 10-year-old Ian Aguilar from his Wilmer, Texas, home after allegedly murdering the boy's mother. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Dallas, Texas skyline

Wilmer, Texas, is about 16 miles away from downtown Dallas. (Matt Nager/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Aguilar-Cano is described as a "family-friendly, helpful person" by one neighbor. He is said to be 5 feet, 7 inches, weighing 160 pounds with black hair and black eyes, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.  

Aguilar, a student enrolled in Dallas ISD's Eddie Bernice Johnson STEM Academy in Wilmer according to FOX 4, is described as being 4 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. 

Dallas County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Wilmer Police Department at 972-441-6565.