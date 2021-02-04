Washington state authorities seek man accused of assault during breach of Gov. Inslee mansion

Authorities in Washington state are searching for a man who is being investigated for his alleged actions during the breach of Gov. Jay Inslee's mansion last month.

The male suspect is accused of committing third-degree assault as dozens of protesters broke through a gate at the governor’s mansion in Olympia on Jan. 6, the Washington State Patrol said Wednesday.

The crowd was protesting President Biden's win over now-former President Donald Trump. The protesters, some of whom were armed, had gathered on the lawn for about 30 minutes with signs saying "Stop the steal" and "Trump won 2020" before being cleared from the area.

The Washington State Patrol tweeted at the time that Inslee "and his family are in a safe location," without elaborating.

No arrests were made at the time.

The Washington State Patrol released two photos of the man who appears to be wearing a brown jacket and pants. He appears to have light-colored hair and a beard.

Authorities asked anyone with information on the suspect to contact the agency’s tip line via email at sistips@wsp.wa.gov and reference case number 21-002110.

The protests in Washington state came on the same day that pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. The unrest resulted in five deaths, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, and at least 165 people being charged in connection to the insurrection.