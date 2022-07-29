Expand / Collapse search
Washington homeowner shoots and kills man breaking into home, authorities say

The Washington state victim and his girlfriend had gotten into an argument before she left for their neighbor's house, where he was later shot and killed

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A homeowner in Washington fatally shot a man who tried to break into his home Friday, authorities said. 

Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department received a call from someone saying a man was trying to break into his home and that he had shot him. When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old man dead on a back porch, authorities said. 

The homeowner was taken into police custody. 

Investigators later learned the deceased man and his girlfriend lived next door. The couple had an argument and the woman went to the neighbor's home, authorities said. 

A Pierce County Sheriff's vehicle at the scene where a homeowner shot and killed his neighbor. 

A Pierce County Sheriff's vehicle at the scene where a homeowner shot and killed his neighbor.  (Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

The woman had an active no-contact order against her boyfriend, police said. The man who was shot and killed attempted to break into the neighbor's home before he was shot, officials said. He also made threats against the people inside, including his girlfriend. 

The shooter, a 59-year-old man, was interviewed and released. Prosecutors will review the case to determine if any charges will be filed. 

