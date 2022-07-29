Washington homeowner shoots and kills man breaking into home, authorities say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A homeowner in Washington fatally shot a man who tried to break into his home Friday, authorities said.

Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department received a call from someone saying a man was trying to break into his home and that he had shot him. When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old man dead on a back porch, authorities said.

The homeowner was taken into police custody.

Investigators later learned the deceased man and his girlfriend lived next door. The couple had an argument and the woman went to the neighbor's home, authorities said.

The woman had an active no-contact order against her boyfriend, police said. The man who was shot and killed attempted to break into the neighbor's home before he was shot, officials said. He also made threats against the people inside, including his girlfriend.

The shooter, a 59-year-old man, was interviewed and released. Prosecutors will review the case to determine if any charges will be filed.