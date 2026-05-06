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Crime

Washington driver chases boy on dirt bike down sidewalk, gets hit with multiple charges

Witness video captured silver sedan chasing the child down a residential sidewalk in Spokane County

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
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Washington driver chases boy on dirt bike down sidewalk Video

Washington driver chases boy on dirt bike down sidewalk

A driver in Washington state was arrested after chasing a boy riding a dirt bike down a sidewalk and later trying to enter the home of a separate victim, authorities said. (Credit: Spokane County Sheriff's Office)

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A Washington state driver allegedly chased a boy on a dirt bike onto a sidewalk and tried to run him down before later attempting to enter a stranger’s home — only to be released from jail the next day.

Wendy A. Clemente, 56, drove onto a sidewalk on a residential street and tried to hit the boy during a reckless outburst around 5:05 p.m. Monday evening, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said. The child was not injured.

A witness captured video of the silver sedan chasing the child down a sidewalk. Deputies quickly identified Clemente as the suspect and began searching for her.

About an hour later, deputies responded to a second call just a mile away for a suspected burglary. A homeowner monitoring his security cameras reported a woman trying door handles at his property.

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Car chasing boy on dirt bike on sidewalk

A driver in Washington state was arrested after chasing a boy riding a dirt bike down a sidewalk and later trying to enter the home of a separate victim, authorities said. (Spokane County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies arrived and found Clemente in the driveway, where they took her into custody.

Investigators said Clemente initially denied wrongdoing and claimed she had simply stopped at the property to find other dogs for her dog to socialize with. She told deputies that she didn’t know the homeowner and that she didn’t remember the earlier incident involving the child.

boy on dirt bike looking at driver on sidewalk

Authorities said the no injuries were reported after a driver turned a car onto a residential sidewalk and tried to hit the boy in Spokane County, Washington, on April 28, 2026. (Spokane County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies noted signs of impairment. Clemente first denied drinking but later admitted to consuming alcohol. When officers attempted to place her in a patrol car, authorities said she resisted and tried to kick a deputy.

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boy on dirt bike fleeing as car chases him down sidewalk

Authorities said the driver turned the car onto a residential sidewalk and tried to hit the boy in Spokane County, Washington, on April 28, 2026. (Spokane County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities obtained a search warrant for a blood sample as part of the DUI investigation.

Clemente was booked into the Spokane County Jail on charges including attempted first-degree assault, DUI and first-degree criminal trespass.

boy on dirt bike fleeing down sidewalk as car follows behind him

Authorities said the driver is believed to have been impaired when she turned the car onto a residential sidewalk and tried to hit the boy in Spokane County, Washington, on April 28, 2026. (Spokane County Sheriff's Office)

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The sheriff's office said a court commissioner ordered her released the following day on her own recognizance without needing to post bond.

No injuries were reported in either incident.
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