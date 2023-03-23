Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington
Published

Washington deputies find 2 bodies believed to be missing mother, 7-year-old daughter

Meshay Melendez and her 7-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart, believed found near roadside in Washougal, Washington

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The bodies of a missing mother and daughter are believed to have been found in a rural area in Washington state after the pair disappeared over a week ago, authorities said Wednesday.

Meshay Melendez, 27, and her 7-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart, were last seen on the morning of March 12 in Vancouver, Washington.

Wednesday, at around 9:40 a.m., a driver in Washougal reported spotting what appeared to be two "life-sized mannequins" just off a roadway and down an embankment under thick brush, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded and found two dead bodies.

Investigators said the bodies may be related to Melendez and Layla. A medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

MAN ADMITS TO KILLING MISSOURI WOMAN WHO WAS MISSING FOR A WEEK

Meshay Melendez, 27, and her 7-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart, were last seen on March 12. Authorities believe their bodies were found Tuesday.

Meshay Melendez, 27, and her 7-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart, were last seen on March 12. Authorities believe their bodies were found Tuesday. (Vancouver Police Department)

Melendez’s vehicle was discovered on Sunday, a short distance away from where she and her daughter were last seen a week earlier, the Vancouver Police Department said.

Police said that a vehicle belonging to Meshay Melendez was found Sunday, a week after she and her daughter disappeared, near where they were last seen.

Police said that a vehicle belonging to Meshay Melendez was found Sunday, a week after she and her daughter disappeared, near where they were last seen. (Vancouver Police Department)

Detectives identified a man named Kirkland Warren as a person of interest in the mother and daughter’s disappearance. Police said investigators believe he was the last person with the pair before they disappeared.

The bodies of Layla Stewart and her mother were believed to be found after driver spotted what appeared to be two "life-sized mannequins" off a roadway in Washougal, Washington, authorities said.

The bodies of Layla Stewart and her mother were believed to be found after driver spotted what appeared to be two "life-sized mannequins" off a roadway in Washougal, Washington, authorities said. (Vancouver Police Department)

INDIANA POLICE SAY MISSING TEEN'S PARENTS FORCED HIM TO WEAR SHIRT WITH DEMEANING WORDS, ARE NOW ‘HEARTBROKEN’

Warren was arrested Sunday for tampering with a witness, violation of domestic violence order, in which Melendez was the listed protected person, and unlawful possession of a firearm II, police said.

Officials were working to determine a cause of death of  Layla Stewart and her mother.

Officials were working to determine a cause of death of  Layla Stewart and her mother. (Vancouver Police Department)

He was being held at the Clark County Jail on a $1 million bond. 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Warren also faces charges in an unrelated 2017 murder in Jefferson County, Arkansas, KOMO News reported.

Vancouver, Washington, is located about 17 miles west of Washougal.