Washington DC
Published

Washington DC shooting injures woman caught in crossfire, police say

The female victim is the manager of a property near where the shooting took place, police said

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A woman was injured Wednesday afternoon after she was caught in the crossfire of a shooting in Southeast Washington, D.C., police said. 

Some local outlets reported that the woman was pregnant, but police have not independently confirmed that information. 

A crime scene in Southeast D.C.

A crime scene in Southeast D.C. (WTTG)

Police responded to 911 calls just after 3 p.m. FOX 5 DC reports that a suspect drove a vehicle down the 2600 block of Birney Place and fired multiple rounds. 

Police said the victim was pulling into a parking lot when she was struck by bullets. Investigators found at least 90 shell casings at the scene and believe multiple vehicles were involved. 

The woman was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition. Police said she is the manager of a nearby property, and they do not believe she was the intended target. 

Police did not release additional details. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is being asked to call 202-727-9099. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  