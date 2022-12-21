Former Washington DC police officers found guilty in death of man in 2020 moped chase

Two former Washington D.C., police officers were found guilty Wednesday in connection to the death of a man who was riding a moped before he was fatally struck by a vehicle during a 2020 chase.

After deliberating for several days, the jury found former Officer Terrance Sutton, 38, guilty of the most serious charge, second-degree murder in the death of Karon Hylton-Brown. He and former police Lt. Andrew Zabavsky,54, were found guilty of conspiracy to obstruct and obstruction.

Sutton pursued Hylton-Brown, 20, just after 10 p.m. on Oct. 23, 2020 after he spotted him on a moped without a helmet on the sidewalk, all traffic violations, authorities said.

During the chase, Sutton reached speeds of more than double the speed limit on residential streets and at one point drove the wrong way on a one-way street, the Justice Department said.

Hylton-Brown was struck by a vehicle in an alley during the chase.

He sustained severe head trauma and died two days later. The pursuit appeared to violate the Metropolitan Police Department's policy prohibiting chases. High-speed chases are barred over minor traffic offenses.

Prosecutors alleged both officers conspired to hide the events that led to Hylton's death, such as failing to tell superior officers about the seriousness of his injuries. They also allegedly deactivated their body cameras minutes after the collision and failed to take statements from witnesses at the scene.

Sutton faces up to 40 years in prison, while Zabavsky faces 20 years.

A sentencing date has not been announced, the Justice Department said.