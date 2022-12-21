Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Texas police release video of man stealing baby Jesus from nativity scene

Texas police said that the baby Jesus was stolen from a nativity scene on Dec. 17 at around 2 a.m.

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Police in Fort Worth, Texas released video of a man stealing baby Jesus from a nativity scene on Dec.17. (Credit: Fort Worth Police Department)

Police in Fort Worth, Texas released video of a man stealing baby Jesus from a nativity scene on Dec. 17.

The Fort Worth Police Department says that the incident happened on Dec. 17 at around 2 a.m. when the man "stole baby Jesus" from the nativity scene, adding that he was seen getting into a tan or silver SUV afterwards.

In a separate post, the police department released pictures of a separate man holding the baby Jesus.

"Not a very WISE MAN to steal from the nativity scene in Sundance Square," the police department wrote.

CRIME IN GEORGIA TOWN HITS 'NEW LOW' AFTER SOMEONE STEALS 'THE BABY JESUS RIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS,' POLICE SAY

The Fort Worth Police Department says that the incident happened on Dec. 17 at around 2 a.m. when the man "stole baby Jesus" from the nativity scene, adding that he was seen getting into a tan or silver SUV afterwards. (Fort Worth Police Department)

In the video released by police, a man can be seen walking up steps and snatching the baby Jesus from the nativity scene before walking off.

    Police in Fort Worth, Texas released images of a man stealing baby Jesus from a nativity scene on Dec. 17.

    Police in Fort Worth, Texas released images of a man stealing baby Jesus from a nativity scene on Dec. 17.

    Police in Fort Worth, Texas released images of a man stealing baby Jesus from a nativity scene on Dec. 17.

Police are asking the public to call 817-392-3956 if they recognize the individuals.

