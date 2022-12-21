Texas police release video of man stealing baby Jesus from nativity scene

Police in Fort Worth, Texas released video of a man stealing baby Jesus from a nativity scene on Dec. 17.

The Fort Worth Police Department says that the incident happened on Dec. 17 at around 2 a.m. when the man "stole baby Jesus" from the nativity scene, adding that he was seen getting into a tan or silver SUV afterwards.

In a separate post, the police department released pictures of a separate man holding the baby Jesus.

"Not a very WISE MAN to steal from the nativity scene in Sundance Square," the police department wrote.

In the video released by police, a man can be seen walking up steps and snatching the baby Jesus from the nativity scene before walking off.

Police are asking the public to call 817-392-3956 if they recognize the individuals.