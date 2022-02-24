Expand / Collapse search
Russia
Published

Washington, D.C., protesters gather at Russian embassy to protest invasion of Ukraine

One of the protester's sign read 'Putin Burn in H-ll,' with another reading 'Never Again'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Protesters gather outside of Russian embassy in Washington, D.C. in support of Ukraine Video

Protesters gather outside of Russian embassy in Washington, D.C. in support of Ukraine

Protesters gather outside of Russian embassy in Washington, D.C. in support of Ukraine on early Thursday morning.

Protesters in Washington, D.C., have gathered at the Russian embassy to protest the country's invasion of Ukraine early on Thursday morning.

The protesters gathered outside the Russian embassy after Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he is green lighting a "special military operation" in Ukraine early on Thursday morning local time, and said that "our confrontation with these [Ukrainian] forces is inevitable."

This announcement was followed by explosions heard across Ukraine, in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odessa, and more cities.

LT. GEN. KEITH KELLOGG: THERE'S 'NOT MUCH' BIDEN CAN DO TO STOP THE INVASION OF UKRAINE

One of the protesters' signs read, "Putin Burn in H-ll," with another reading, "Never Again."

Protesters also carried Ukrainian flags along with American flags.

The Ukrainian minister of foreign affairs said on early Thursday morning that Putin has launched a "full-scale invasion" of Ukraine.

PUTIN DECLARES 'SPECIAL MILITARY OPERATION' IN UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

President Biden released a statement on Wednesday night regarding the Russian invasion, saying that the world's prayers are with Ukraine.

"The prayers of the world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," President Biden said in a White House statement. "President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering."

Your Money