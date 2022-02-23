Expand / Collapse search
Russia-Ukraine: US, allies announce sanctions, condemn Russia: LIVE UPDATES

The United States and its allies have started imposing sanctions against Russia after Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops Monday into areas of eastern Ukraine held by Russian-backed separatists.

Covered by: Brie Stimson

2Posts
Australia announces sanctions on Russia

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison talks about the situation in Ukraine at a news conference in Sydney, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Morrison says targeted financial sanctions and travel bans would be the first measures in response to Russian aggression toward Ukraine. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday said the country will impose financial sanctions and travel bans on eight members of Russia's national security council who he said are helping with the invasion along with two areas of eastern Ukraine held by Russian-backed separatists, according to ABC News Australia.

"The invasion of Ukraine has effectively already begun. This invasion is unjustified, it's unwarranted, it's unprovoked and it's unacceptable," the prime minister said. "Australians always stand up to bullies, and we will be standing up to Russia."

Posted by Brie Stimson

Canada announces economic sanctions against Russia over Ukraine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks on the situation in Ukraine, in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Trudeau says Canada is sending hundreds more troops to eastern Europe and imposing new sanctions on Russia in response to the deployment of forces into Ukraine. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the country's first round of "severe" economic sanctions against Moscow after President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into eastern Ukraine Monday.

Moscow also voted to officially recognize the separatist-backed Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent.

“Russia’s brazen provocations are a threat to security and peace in the world,” Trudeau said in a news conference.

He said Canada will sanction members of Russia's parliament who voted to recognize the two regions as independent, Canadians will be banned from doing business there and will prohibit dealings with two state-backed Russian banks, according to Reuters. Canadians will also be prohibited from purchasing Russian sovereign debt.

"I am also authorizing the deployment of up to 460 members of the Canadian Armed Forces to Operation Reassurance. This involves more troops to Latvia, as well as the deployment of an additional frigate and maritime patrol aircraft," he said.

Posted by Brie Stimson

Live Coverage begins here