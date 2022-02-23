Russia-Ukraine: US, allies announce sanctions, condemn Russia: LIVE UPDATES

Canada announces economic sanctions against Russia over Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the country's first round of "severe" economic sanctions against Moscow after President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into eastern Ukraine Monday.

Moscow also voted to officially recognize the separatist-backed Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent.

“Russia’s brazen provocations are a threat to security and peace in the world,” Trudeau said in a news conference.

He said Canada will sanction members of Russia's parliament who voted to recognize the two regions as independent, Canadians will be banned from doing business there and will prohibit dealings with two state-backed Russian banks, according to Reuters. Canadians will also be prohibited from purchasing Russian sovereign debt.

"I am also authorizing the deployment of up to 460 members of the Canadian Armed Forces to Operation Reassurance. This involves more troops to Latvia, as well as the deployment of an additional frigate and maritime patrol aircraft," he said.