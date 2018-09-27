Washington cop benched after video shows him kicking teen at fair: report

A police officer in Yakima, Washington has reportedly been placed on desk duty after a video apparently showed him kicking a teen to the ground after spraying him with pepper spray.

Officer Ian Cole, of the Yakima Police Department, was seen on video Sunday kicking a teenaged boy on the backside with his right foot, just after he pepper-sprayed him, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.

Interim Chief of Police Gary Jones stated in a news release published Monday that the department was aware of the video, and is investigating the situation as a "use of force review."

Jones did not confirm what the video seemingly showed, and he did not identify nor confirm the officer reportedly under investigation. The department did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

According to the news outlet, the alleged incident happened after the teen — who was at the Central Washington State Fair with his family — was attacked by a group of kids.

"He was punched in the head and he was punched in the body," the boy's attorney, Bill Pickett, told the Yakima Herald. "He was trying to protect himself and his family."

Roughly 15 people were reportedly involved in the brawl, and four people were arrested on suspicion of fighting, the police chief told the outlet. Pickett said the teen was not one of those arrested.

The boy's attorney plans to file a complaint with the city because the "family wants justice."

"They need to know that they are heard, and they need to know that this type of conduct is wrong and they need to know that this is going to stop," Pickett said.